13th National Women’s Congress wraps up
The 13th National Women’s Congress for the 2022 - 2027 tenure wrapped up in Hanoi on March 11 morning after three working days.
The Vietnam Women’s Union Central Committee make debut at the congress. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th National Women’s Congress for the 2022 - 2027 tenure wrapped up in Hanoi on March 11 morning after three working days.
In her closing remarks, President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee Ha Thi Nga said the congress adopted important documents and affirmed the resolve to continue strongly and comprehensively reforming activities of the union’s all-level chapters so as to fulfill their key role in handling women affairs, create momentum for women from all social strata to bring into play their capacity, and improve the role and stature of the women and chapters.
She highlighted the congress’s belief that under the Party’s clear-sighted leadership, central and local authorities’ coordination, support from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, the consensus and solidarity of women nationwide, along with VWU cadres’ dynamism, creativity, and dedication, the resolution of the 13th National Women’s Congress will be carried out successfully, thereby creating strong breakthroughs in the women’s movement and VWU activities in the time ahead.
The congress elected 155 people to the 13th VWU Central Committee, which later convened its first meeting and re-elected Nga as the President and chose four others as vice presidents.
Delegates raise their cards to vote on the statutes of the Vietnam Women's Union (Photo: VNA)Following the closing ceremony, the VWU Central Committee held a press meeting to popularise the congress’s outcomes.
Vice President of the 13th VWU Central Committee Nguyen Thi Minh Huong said the congress was successful with all the agenda approved at the preparatory session. It saw the presence of 959 of the 1,000 official delegates.
The event approved the basic targets for 2022 - 2027, including helping 33,500 women’s households escape from the poor or near-poor status; helping improve the capacity of 17,000 women who are business owners, cooperative managers, or heads of business households; assisting the establishment of 350 cooperatives with women among their managers; and helping 80 percent of the women and girls who are victims of domestic violence or human trafficking to access at least one social support service, according to Huong./.