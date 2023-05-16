Politics Infographic Vietnam, Argentina enhance comprehensive partnership Along with sound political and diplomatic relations, economics, trade and investment links between Vietnam and Argentina have continued to thrive, creating a foundation for their long-term rapports.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Czech Republic Cooperative Relations Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala pays an official visit to Vietnam from April 20 to 22. The trip is the first to Asia by Prime Minister Fiala since he took office at the end of 2021 and the first by a head of the Czech Government to Vietnam in 15 years.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Cuba special traditional relations Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue is on an official visit to Cuba. The visit from April 18-23 is made at the invitation of President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - France strategic partnership Vietnam and France have enjoyed robust cooperation since establishing diplomatic relations 50 years ago (April 12, 1973 - 2023) and a strategic partnership 10 years ago (2013-2023).