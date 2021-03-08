13th Party Central Committee convenes second plenum
The second plenary conference of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on March 8.
During the two-day sitting, the Party Central Committee will discuss the working agenda of the entire tenure, the nomination of candidates for high-ranking positions in State organs, and several other important issues.
In his opening remarks, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said that the session takes place when the country is celebrating the success of the 13th National Party Congress, actively implementing socio-economic development tasks, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and preparing for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 term.
After the 13th National Party Congress, the Politburo has directed the completion and announcement of the congress’s documents, while preparing to issue the Politburo’s Directive on studying, disseminating and carrying out the congress’s Resolution. The Politburo has also been preparing for the building of working regulations and some other important issues.
The Politburo has approved working programmes of the Politburo and the Secretariat in 2021, assigned tasks for Politburo and Secretariat members, rearranged personnel of several centrally-run agencies, and conducted preparations for the introduction of candidates to run to seats in the 15th NA./.