Politics Ukrainian President hails Vietnam socio-economic, integration achievements Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach has presented his credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who lauded Vietnam’s achievements in the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause as well as economic development, international and regional integration and improvement of locals’ living conditions.

Politics Infographic 15th National Assembly expected to have 500 seats There will be a total of 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly at both central and local levels, according to a new resolution adopted by the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Politics Ao dai, the identity of Vietnamese culture Through thousands of years of changes in fashion, ao dai, the Vietnamese traditional long dress, has retained its proud position. Carrying the cultural traits through ages, ao dai has become a cultural symbol showing the Vietnamese identity.

Politics Top leader continues to receive congratulations Leaders of parties and international friends have continued to cable their messages of congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee.