Peter Leung (Source: vov.vn)

- Hong Kong’s 13-year-old pianist Peter Leung returns to Vietnam to perform at the Peter Leung – A Piano Prodigy concert on August 17 at the Soul Live Project Complex in Ho Chi Minh City.He had performed Vietnam with his teacher Lang Lang last year.The youngster will take the audience on a musical journey through countless stories told through melodies from popular animation and classical pieces.They will include songs from films like Howl's Moving Castle, Anastasia and Loving Vincent.He will also showcase his gifts through classical pieces for piano like Ballade No 1 and Etude Op 10 No 5 by Chopin and Sonata Op2 No 3 by Beethoven.The concert will mark the first time Leung performs on the Bluthner Model 1 piano, one of the finest instruments made today.Orchestras and pianists alike are impressed by the powerful sound, shading of the dynamics and outstanding performance of the instrument.Leung said: “Music is joy. Music is hope. I want to bring joy and hope to people all over the world.Peter Leung - A Piano Prodigy will be under the banner of Soul Live Project Series: The Modern Classics, established to bridge the gap between the mass audience and classical music through diverse music experiences.Leung began learning the piano at the age of four. Four years later he received a Grade 8 certificate from the Association of Royal Schools of Music, and at 10 the Performance Diploma with distinction from Trinity College London.In 2015, he was accepted as a junior piano student at the Hong Kong Academy for the Performing Arts and was chosen as a young scholar of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation in 2016-2018.In 2016 and 2017, he was invited to attend master classes and perform at the Oxford Philharmonic Piano Festival at the University of Oxford, UK, and at the Midway Young Artists Orchestra Music Summer Summit in Chicago, the US.He has won many international competitions, including the top prize in the Piano Concerto at the 70th Hong Kong Schools Music Festival in 2018, the 17th International Television Contest for Young Musicians (Moscow) in 2016 and for the Piano Solo at the Hong Kong Asia-Pacific Youth Piano Competition.-VNS/VNA