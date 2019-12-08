14 million USD invested in start-ups at Techfest
MultiGlass was the winner of Techfest's start-up contest this year. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) - Around 14 million USD in investment was pledged during the national innovative start-up day, Techfest 2019, in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province.
A series of seminars were organised by 12 technology villages during the three-day event, attracting 250 foreign investors and experts, and nearly 300 start-ups.
The first prize in the National Innovation Talent Contest for Start-ups was awarded to MultiGlass, a start-up providing smart technology to help people with disabilities use computers.
The smart communication device combines iris recognition technology and Artificial Intelligence.
MultiGlass will represent Vietnam at the Start-up World Cup 2020 in San Francisco, the US.
At the Techfest closing ceremony on December 6, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung said the ministry will continue to assist the innovative start-up eco-system and support local eco-systems.
He highlighted the determination of ministries and sectors to create favourable conditions through a legal framework for start-ups, incubators and foreigners seeking investment opportunities in Vietnam.
The opinions given by domestic and foreign investors and experts at Techfest will be studied to improve the start-up environment, he said./.