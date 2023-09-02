Sci-Tech Binh Duong to house Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Centre Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Duong province Vo Van Minh on August 28 signed a decision approving the establishment of Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Centre in the southern locality.

Sci-Tech VNA enhances communication cooperation with Ministry of Science and Technology General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang and Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat signed a communication cooperation programme between the two offices for the 2023-2026 period, at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 28.

Sci-Tech Hanoi launches Data4life contest The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi recently held a ceremony to launch the Data4life contest on finding AI technology to be applied in the business supply chain connectivity.

Sci-Tech US startup transfers water treatment technology to Vietnamese firm ZwitterCo, a US startup that develops filtration membranes to treat the most challenging wastewaters, has successfully transferred the Nano-enabled water treatment technology to Vietnam’s technology-farm produce export-import Co., Ltd.