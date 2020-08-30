140 citizens brought home from Middle East, Africa
Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 140 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya and Qatar on a flight operated by the Qatar Airways on August 30.
The passengers included children under 18, students who have finished their study, the elderly, labourers with expired labour contracts.
The Vietnamese embassies in South Africa and Qatar sent their staffs to assist the passengers with boarding procedures at the airports in Pretoria and Doha.
Security, safety and hygiene measures were carried out throughout the flight to protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Upon landing at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, those on board received health check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine facilities.
More flights are set to be conducted in the time ahead to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.