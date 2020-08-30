Society Exhibition reviews national construction, defence in 75 years More than 200 documents and photos featuring the national construction and defence over the past 75 years are being displayed at an exhibition that opened at the Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh Museum on August 30.

Society Russia attentive to collaboration with Vietnam: official Russia is interested in cooperation with Vietnam and the enhancement of the two nations’ friendship, according to a Russian official.

Society More than 350 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Japan More than 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Japan on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 29.