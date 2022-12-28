Foreign dancers participate in a street carnival that was held on December 27 at Lam Vien square in Da Lat as part of the activities of the ongoing Da Lat Flower Festival 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong has so far this year welcomed about 140,000 foreign visitors, 25% of them from the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

RoK is the first country to reopen direct flights to Da Lat after an over-two-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 23, an international flight from RoK's Incheon landed at Lam Dong province’s Lien Khuong International Airport. The charter flight of Korean Air carried 141 passengers who spent five days and four nights in Da Lat City.

From December 20, Vietjet Air also started selling tickets for commercial flights between Da Lat and Incheon with a frequency of four flights per week and reoperated charter flights between Da Lat and Rok’s Muan city with two flights per week.

According to Lam Dong provincial People's Committee, Da Lat city this year expects to welcome more than 7 million visitors, an increase of 340% over the same period in 2021.

Its revenue from the accommodation, restaurant and tourism services reached 11.9 trillion VND (nearly 504.23 million USD), a year-on-year increase of over 122%.

A street carnival was held on December 27 at Lam Vien square in Da Lat as part of the activities of the ongoing Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 with the participation of foreign dancers and Vietnamese circus artists./.