At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: congthuong.vn)



Tra Vinh (VNA) - Construction of Hiep Thanh wind-power plant at a cost of nearly 3.37 trillion VND (145.9 million USD) began in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh late last week.



Twenty percent of the total investment comes from its investor - Ecotech Tra Vinh Renewable JSC - while the remainder is loans provided by the investment fund Climate Investment One of the Netherlands and Korean Samtan International Co, the online newspaper congthuong.vn reported.



The plant covers a site of more than 2,700ha in the coastal commune of Hiep Thanh in Duyen Hai township and has a designed capacity of 78MW from 18 turbines.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Anh Dung said the plant will supply 300 million kWh of electricity annually while creating up to 100 jobs for local workers.



The plant is expected to be completed in mid-2021./.

VNA