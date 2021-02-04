Hanoi (VNA) – Fourteen-day quarantine will continue to be applied on foreign experts, investors, entrepreneurs, management officials and Vietnamese entering Vietnam from other countries, said Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at the ministry’s regular press briefing held online on February 4.



Amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 recently, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a decree on a number of urgent measures on COVID-19 prevention and control, while the Government Office has released a notification on the PM’s conclusion at a cabinet meeting on the matter, she noted.



In the documents, the PM asked authorities of localities to promptly direct the control of the pandemic in a super fast manner, while strengthening efforts to thoroughly extinguish the pandemic, taking samples for large-scale COVID-19 testing, and the strict implementation of the 21-day quarantine policy, said the spokesperson.



As of the beginning of February 4, the number of community infections in Vietnam since January 27 had reached 329, bringing the total number of locally infected patients to 1,022./.