– The 14th G20 Summit opened in Osaka, Japan, on the morning of June 28 with the participation of leaders from G20 economies and eight guest countries, as well as leaders of nine organisations, including the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB).Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the event as a guest.In the first day, participants will discuss the global economic, trade and investment issues during their lunch before joining sidelines activities on digital economy.They are scheduled to approve the formation of Osaka Track, a framework for multilateral discussions towards the building of regulations on data management in the digital economy.In the afternoon, they will discuss the topic of innovation.The second day of the summit will start with a sideline activity on the strengthening of women’s role, during which relevant organisations will give their proposals on women empowerment to G20 leaders.After that, the delegations will have two discussions on sustainable development, and climate change, environment and energy.The summit will wrap up on June 29 afternoon with the adoption of a joint statement. As the chair of the summit, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe will preside over a press conference to inform the event’s outcomes.A series of meetings among State leaders of G20 member economies and guest countries will be held.Japanese PM Shinzo Abe is schedule to meet US President Donald Trump on June 28, and Russian PM Vladimir Putin on June 29.PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend all activities within the 14th G20 Summit. He will have meetings with the UN Secretary General, the EC President as well as his counterparts from Canada and Australia.He will also have working sessions with the President of the Asian Development Bank and Japanese enterprises and organisations.Following the summit, he will pay a visit to Japan from June 30-July 1.-VNA