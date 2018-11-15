Deputy from Quang Ngai Pham Thi Thu Trang at the meeting (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly (NA) discussed the draft revision of the Law on Education during its ongoing sixth session in Hanoi on November 15.



A majority of lawmakers agreed with the bill, the Government’s report on acquiring public feedback on the draft law, and a report on examining the draft law by the NA Committee on culture, education, youth, adolescents, and children.



Twenty-eight legislators offered opinions about investment in education, incentives for teachers, scholarship and tuition policy, textbooks, the national high school graduation examination, reform in education and training, education quality accreditation, education for the disabled, among others.



Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha explained in detail some of the issues raised by deputies.



Concluding the morning session, NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong asked the NA Standing Committee to continue directing agencies concerned to acquire public feedback on the draft law.



Under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty in the afternoon, the legislature heard a report on lawmakers’ feedback on the draft Law on Protection of State Secrets delivered by members of the NA Standing Committee and head of the NA Committee on National Defence and Security Vo Trong Viet.



Later, the draft law was adopted with 444 votes in favour, accounting for 91.55 percent of the total.



Discussing the draft amended Law on Taxation Management, legislators debated the rights and responsibilities of inspection agencies and the State Audit Office of Vietnam for taxation management, the duties of tax payers and tax evasion behaviours, among others.



Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung also clarified several issues of concern.



NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien asked relevant agencies to collect deputies’ opinions about the bill to submit to the legislature at its seventh session.



On November 16 morning, the lawmaking body will discuss the Law on Preventing and Combating the Harmful Effects of Alcohol and Beer in its plenary session. In the afternoon, the draft Law on Amendment and Supplements to some articles of the Law on Public Investment will be also tabled for discussion. –VNA



