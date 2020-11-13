At the meeting (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The 14th National Assembly adopted the amended Law on Residency during its ongoing 10th session in Hanoi on November 13.



Of the 455 deputies present, 449 voted in favour, reaching 93.15 percent.

With seven chapters and 38 articles, the law will take effect on July 1, 2021. It stipulates the right of Vietnamese citizens to freedom of residency in the Vietnamese territory, the registration and management of residency, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens and agencies in this regard.



Household registration and temporary residence books will be valid until December 31, 2022 and updated in the national residency archive.

Amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on the Handling of Administrative Violations were also approved at the meeting, with 446 votes in favour, or 92.53 percent of lawmakers.

The law comprises three articles and will come into force on January 1, 2022.

With 450 votes in favour or 93.36 percent of those present, the revised Law on Vietnamese Guest Workers under Contract was adopted.

Effective from January 1, 2022, it has eight chapters and 74 articles regulating the rights, obligations, and responsibilities of Vietnamese guest workers under contract, relevant individuals and organisations, and State management in the field.

Of 458 lawmakers present, 456 voted for the Law on International Agreements, or 94.61 percent.

With seven chapters and 52 articles, the law stipulates principles, authority and procedures for amending, supplementing, extending, and ending the validity of international agreements, as well as the responsibilities of agencies for signing and implementing them.

It will take effect on July 1, 2021./.