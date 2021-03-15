National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivers the opening speech at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A draft report on the work of the 14th National Assembly was at the centre of attention at the NA Standing Committee’s meeting on March 15, which highlighted the contribution of the legislature to the overall success of the country in the past tenure.

The draft report, presented by the NA Secretary General and Chief of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc, said the 14th legislature has inherited experience from previous tenures to perform well in the past five-year tenure amidst great changes in the situation in the world and the region, while the country’s position and strength have greatly enhanced after 35 years of Doi Moi (renewal).



The NA has promoted and improved the quality of law-making work, creating a synchronous legal foundation for the rapid and sustainable development of the country, the people’s well being, national independence, sovereignty and security, and international integration.



In the past 10 sessions during the tenure, the NA adopted 72 laws, two ordinances and various resolutions containing legal norms. Many laws are the first in the related fields, which have great, comprehensive and deep effects on socio-economic life and demand of reality. Many resolutions bore breakthrough significance, creating the needed legal corridor for reforming the organization of apparatus, stimulating socio-economic development and addressing shortcomings and obstacles.

Besides, many international trade agreements, conventions and agreements have been ratified by the NA, contributing to completing the legal framework for international integration while ensuring national interests.

During the 14th tenure, the legislature’s supervision work received due attention, producing higher effectiveness that was appreciated by voters and the public.



The 14th NA also made many important decisions on major policies with great impacts on national socio-economic life and development in mountainous and ethnic minority areas.

External relations of the NA also contributed greatly to the success of external affairs of the Party and the State, helping maintain a peaceful and stable environment for national construction, defence and development and elevate the country’s position in the international arena.



The draft report also noted that the 14th NA had a suitable model of organization and continuously reformed its operational methods, while ensuring the Party’s leadership and close bonds with voters as well as effective coordination with other agencies, which are factors helping it leave behind deep imprints.



Participants of the committee agreed that the 14th tenure was a success, with missions assigned by the Party, voters and people excellently completed, contributing to the overall success of the country.

Also at the meeting, a draft report on the NA Standing Committee’s work in the 14th tenure and preparations for the NA’s 11th session were tabled for discussions. The 11th session is slated to open on March 24 and end on April 8./.