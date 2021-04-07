14th National Assembly contributes to national development
The 14th National Assembly contributes to the country’s rapid and sustainable development in the 2016-2021 period.
VNA
InfographicNguyen Xuan Phuc elected as State President of Vietnam
Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Phuc was elected as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.
InfographicNational Assembly elects new Vice State President
Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as Vice State President of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 6 in Hanoi.
InfographicImprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure
During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.
InfographicPham Minh Chinh elected as Prime Minister of Vietnam
Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and deputy to the 14th legislature, was elected as Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 5 in Hanoi.
Infographic Nguyen Duc Hai elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.
InfographicNguyen Khac Dinh elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.