During the 12-day session, the 11th of its kind during the 14th tenure of the National Assemly, legislators will spend seven days deciding on candidates for the top leadership positions of the country.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said in her opening remarks that the meeting takes place at a time when the country is making efforts to realise the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress and prepare for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

She said during its term, 14th National Assembly issued legal documents to constitutionalise the Party’s policies and directions and concretised the 2013 Constitution.

Among 72 laws, two ordinances and resolutions approved during the term, many played fundamental roles in Vietnam’s legal framework, Ngan said, adding that some legal documents with new issues were approved for the first time.

Also the same day, reports on the performance of the 14th National Assembly, the State President, and the Government in the 2016-2021 tenure were respectively delivered by Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc./.

