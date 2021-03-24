The 11th sitting, also the last meeting of the 14th National Assembly, kicked off in Hanoi on March 24 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 11th sitting, also the last meeting of the



The opening session was broadcast live by Radio The Voice of



Prior to the opening ceremony, leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front, and NA deputies paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.



A preparatory session began later, during which NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivered remarks and NA Secretary General and head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc presented a report on the revision of the meeting’s working programme. NA deputies then discussed and voted to approve the working programme of the session.



The 11th meeting takes place in the context when the entire Party, people and army are making efforts to realise the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress and prepare for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.



Apart from law building and decision making on the country’s major matters, the legislators will review the performance of State, NA and Government agencies over the past tenure.



Notably, they will devote much time to deciding the State’s leadership positions.



The deputies are scheduled to gather at plenary sessions for 12 days, scheduled to end on April 8.



NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the opening session of the 11th meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The session will consider and vote on the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control that was scrutised during the previous meeting. The 11th sitting, also the last meeting of the 14th National Assembly , kicked off in Hanoi on March 24 morning.The opening session was broadcast live by Radio The Voice of Vietnam , Vietnam Television and the NA’s television channel Prior to the opening ceremony, leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front, and NA deputies paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.A preparatory session began later, during which NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivered remarks and NA Secretary General and head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc presented a report on the revision of the meeting’s working programme. NA deputies then discussed and voted to approve the working programme of the session.The 11th meeting takes place in the context when the entire Party, people and army are making efforts to realise the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress and prepare for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.Apart from law building and decision making on the country’s major matters, the legislators will review the performance of State, NA and Government agencies over the past tenure.Notably, they will devote much time to deciding the State’s leadership positions.The deputies are scheduled to gather at plenary sessions for 12 days, scheduled to end on April 8.The session will consider and vote on the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control that was scrutised during the previous meeting.



Deputies will spend four and a half days looking at a draft report on the 14th NA’s operation, along with working reports of the President, the Government, the NA Standing Committee, the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the legislature, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy and the State Audit of Vietnam during 2016-2021.



The Vietnam Fatherland Front will present a report summing up opinions and petitions that voters and people nationwide send to the 11th meeting, and the NA Standing Committee will deliver a report on the supervision of the settlement of voters’ petitions sent to the 10th session.



The National Election Council will also report on its work since its inception to March 2021.



Seven days of the session will be spent to decide top leadership positions of the State.



The 11th session will decide the number of full-time deputies of the Hanoi People’s Council for the 2021-2026 term, and approve the 11th meeting’s resolution.



The meeting is set to wrap up on April 8./.

VNA