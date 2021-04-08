NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivers closing speech (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 14th National Assembly (NA) concluded its 11th session - the last of this tenure - in Hanoi on April 8.



In his closing address, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that after 12 days of urgent, serious, and responsible working, the legislature completed all of its agenda, making the 11th sitting a success. The NA comprehensively summarised the performance of State agencies in the 2016-2021 tenure and decided upon personnel tasks and other important matters.



The legislature spent a lot of time discussing and evaluating working reports from the NA, the State President, the Government, NA bodies, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit Office, he said.



The NA agreed that, in this term, despite the difficulties and complexities, under the leadership of the Party and with the consent and support of the people, State agencies did their best to fully perform their functions, tasks, and powers as prescribed, recording important achievements and leaving many outstanding marks on national construction and development.



The people and voters nationwide acknowledged that the NA and its agencies raised the spirit of solidarity and sense of responsibility and introduced strong innovations to achieve comprehensive results in all working fields, creating an important foundation for the next legislature to continue to reform operational methods and improve the quality and efficiency of activities.



Hue said that in implementing the personnel arrangement plan after the 13th National Party Congress, the NA during this session considered and decided to relieve, elect, and approve a number of positions in the State apparatus, ensuring democracy and compliance with the law and achieving a very high consensus. In front of the national flag, the NA, and voters nationwide, the new NA Chairman, State President, and Prime Minister took their oaths of office, vowing absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people, and the Constitution, and to work tirelessly to accomplish all of their assigned tasks.

The legislature also listened to a report on preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, scheduled for May 23, and passed the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control, the last bill adopted by this legislature.

On behalf of the NA, Chairman Hue expressed his deepest and most sincere gratitude to the entire Party, State, Government, and people nationwide, as well as international friends, for their valuable support and assistance, helping the legislature fulfil all its assigned tasks during the 14th tenure.



“The 14th tenure is wrapping up and this is also a time to prepare for the continuation of the responsibilities and traditions of the NA,” Hue said.

“We believe that the valuable achievements and lessons learned from the glorious 75-year journey will create solid foundations for the NA of the 15th tenure and following tenures to continue on its path, serving as the highest representative body of the people and the highest organ of State power in Vietnam,” he stressed.



At the closing session, with 436 votes in favour out of 437 deputies present, or 90.83 percent of all lawmakers, the National Assembly passed a resolution on the 2016-2021 working plans of the NA, State President, Government, NA bodies, Supreme People’s Court, Supreme People’s Procuracy, and State Audit Office./.