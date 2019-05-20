Monday, May 20, 2019 - 15:26:25

Politics

14th National Assembly’s seventh session opens

The 7th session of the 14th National Assembly opened in Hanoi on May 20. It will spend 60 percent of the total meeting time (20 working days) on law making work.

