Politics PM proposes enhancing parliamentary collaboration between Vietnam, Australia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Deputy Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives and Chairperson of the Australia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Sharon Claydon in Canberra on March 7, within the framework of his official visit to Australia.

Politics State leader presents appointment decision to procurators of Supreme People’s Procuracy President Vo Van Thuong presented the decision to bestow the “Procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuracy” title, the highest of the procuracy sector, upon five individuals on March 7.

Politics Vietnam, Australia issue joint statement on elevation of ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam and Australia on March 7 issued a joint statement on the elevation of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of official visit to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam from March 7-9.

Politics Vietnamese, Australian PMs announce elevation of ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese announced the elevation of bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia at a press conference after their talks on March 7 morning.