NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will open on August 9 and last for three days, during which full-time legislators are scheduled to consider and approve two draft resolutions.



The resolutions target the establishment of Binh Phu town in Cai Lay district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, and Chon Thanh township and its wards in the southern province of Binh Phuoc, the NA Office said on August 8.



The committee will also discuss and make a final decision on the inclusion of the draft Law on Management and Use of State Capital Invested in Production and Business at Enterprises (amended) into the law and ordinance building programme in 2023.



The lawmakers are scheduled to offer opinions on socio-economic issues regarding the middle-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, and the Government’s proposal for policies aimed at employers and employees affected by COVID-19.



A Q&A session will be held on August 10 focusing on matters under the charge of the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



Deputy Prime Ministers Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam, along with other ministers, will be responding to the questions.



The committee will also look into a draft report on the outcomes of the thematic supervision of policies and laws on thrift practice and anti-wastefulness for 2016-2021, and another on the NA's report on the work of ombudsmen in July./.