Health Hai Duong province puts five outbreaks under control The northern province of Hai Duong - Vietnam's current largest COVID-19 hotspot - had basically managed to put under control five big outbreaks by February 18, said the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Health First 204,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to be delivered in late February The Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health has approved the import of the first 200,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine of the UK for emergency use.

Health Returnees to HCM City must submit ‘honest’ health declaration forms Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health has told people who have returned to the city from other provinces and cities in the past 14 days to complete ‘honest’ health declarations amid the unpredictable COVID-19 situation across the country.

Health No new COVID-19 cases found on February 18 morning No new COVID-19 cases were detected from 6pm on February 17 to 6am on February 18, keeping the national count at 2,329, including 1,430 community infections, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.