Society Bamboo Airway’s flight to send European citizens home Bamboo Airways will coordinate with the Czech Embassy in Vietnam to operate a special flight from Hanoi to Prague on March 25 to transport European citizens who want to return home.

Society Vietnamese children in the fight against Covid-19 Vietnamese children convey a message ‘No matter who you are, regardless of age, everyone could be a fighter in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic.

Society Unemployment benefit recipients up 9.11 percent in Q1 The number of recipients of unemployment benefits nationwide rose by 9.11 percent to 378,000 people during the first quarter of 2020 as a large amount of businesses have been forced to suspend operation or go bankrupt by the wide-spreading novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).