15 Hanoi hotels sign up for COVID-19 quarantine sites
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As of March 23, 15 hotels in Hanoi had registered to serve as quarantine places for suspected COVID-19 cases, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
The hotels have a total of 1,437 rooms and 2,850 beds. They have taken precautionary measures like spraying disinfectant, delivering free face masks and offering hand sanitisers at public areas.
The tourism department will work with other hotels that are qualified as quarantine sites in the coming days.
Statistics show that a total of 1,077 passengers, including 561 foreigners, were on the 11 flights that landed in Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport with people who have then tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on board.
Of the foreigners, 314 stayed in 121 hotels in Hanoi. Currently, 82 foreign visitors are being quarantined in 41 hotels in Hoan Kiem, Tay Ho, Dong Da, Ba Dinh, Hai Ba Trung and Long Bien districts. /.