– As many as 150 young Vietnamese expats from 29 countries worldwide are joining the annual summer camp in Vietnam from July 10-26, according to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs.Pham Thi Kim Hoa, head of the committee’s cultural information department, said on July 10 that the camp will take place in ten localities across the country with various activities.The young Vietnamese expats will pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi and visit many cultural and historical relic sites in other localities like Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Quang Ngai and Ninh Thuan.They will present gifts to relatives of martyrs in Ha Tinh, orphans in Quang Ngai and other needy children in Ninh Thuan, and engaged in exchanges with their Vietnamese peers in several provinces, Hoa added.Initiated in 2004, the summer camp has attracted about 2,000 young Vietnamese expatriates from 30 countries and territories worldwide.–VNA