1,500 residents in Quang Ngai get free medical checkups, treatment
As many as 1,500 residents in the central province of Quang Ngai are expected to receive free health checkups and treatment under a joint programme between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.
On this occasion, the Quang Ngai Hospital for Children and Women is presented with medical equipment worth over 554 million VND (23,622 USD). (Photo: VNA)
The programme is organised by Doosan Enerbility Vietnam Co., Ltd (Doosan Vina) in coordination with Chung-Ang University Hospital of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Community Chest of Korea.
From January 9-13, doctors from the RoK university will offer checkups and treatment for people from Tinh Ha and Tinh Phong communes of Son Tinh district, and Binh Chau and Binh Tan Phu communes of Binh Son district.
On this occasion, the Quang Ngai Hospital for Children and Women has been presented with medical equipment worth over 554 million VND (23,622 USD). Since 2018, Doosan Vina has presented medical equipment to the hospital with a total value of nearly 5.9 billion VND.
Launched in 2009, the programme has provided medical examinations and treatment for more than 26,500 people, of whom 22 children were brought to the RoK for treatment.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Van Minh spoke highly of the support by Doosan Vina and Chung-Ang University Hospital to healthcare in the locality, and expressed his hope that they will continue to accompany Quang Ngai in social welfare and personnel training in the medical sector./.