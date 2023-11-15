15,000 runners to join Techcombank HCM City Int'l Marathon (Photo:marathonhcmc.com)

HCM City (VNA) – Some 15,000 runners will participate in the 6th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon which will take place in the city of same name from December 8-12.

Entitled “Run for an outstanding Vietnam”, the tournament attracts the participation of about 1,500 foreign runners and 30 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL).

The event is organised by the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) and Sunrise Events Vietnam.

Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said that the marathon will lead runners through 17 sites of five districts along the Sai Gon river. The international tournament is recognised in the national competition system and suitable for athletes aged from 40 to earn points on the Wanda Abbott Marathon Major International Age Group World Ranking System.

The event is also under the umbrella of the third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week themed “Green on every journey” which is slated to take place next month in the locality, she added.

Onslo Carrington, Director of Sunrise Events Vietnam, said that the organisers will also hold a KIDS RUN marathon for children from 5-14 years old, Corporate Challenge and Run Club Challenge programmes and other sideline events to create a playground for runners.

Thai Minh Dien Tu, Marketing Director of Techcombank, said the tournament is expected to inspire a healthy spirit, positive and proactive lifestyle./.

VNA