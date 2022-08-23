Business Da Nang hosts 42nd ASEAN Railway CEOs' Conference The 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Railways Chief Executive Officers (CEOs)’ Conference opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 23.

Business Agricultural sector seeking ways to boost exports Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Le Minh Hoan has suggested building an export market development strategy, where functions and tasks of management agencies are integrated.

Business Phu Tho works to lure US investors A conference promoting investment in Phu Tho province in northern Vietnam took place in Washington DC on August 22.

Business Hung Yen longan promoted among int'l diplomatic corps, industry associations Diplomatic corps and industry associations from more than 20 countries visited Hung Yen on August 22 for an experiential event and friendly gathering hosted by local authorities to promote the northern province’s culture and signature fruit – longan.