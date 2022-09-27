1,585 new COVID-19 cases logged on September 27
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,475,321 with 1,585 new cases recorded on September 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 1,227 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,588,788. Meanwhile, there are 118 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities rose to 43,147.
On September 26, an additional 72,254 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 259.983,364./.