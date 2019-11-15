At the opening ceremony (Source: VNA)

- The 15th addition of the Asia-Pacific Bonsai and Suiseki Exhibition opened at Suoi Tien Theme Park, Ho Chi Minh City, on November 15.The event, to last until November 18, attracts the participation of more than 50 countries and territories. It expects to draw more than 50,000 visitors.The exhibition includes a Vietnamese Bonsai Exhibition showcasing nearly 1,000 ornamental art works from 40 localities across the country.The exhibition also introduces more than 250 Suiseki works, many of which are valued at nearly 10 billion VND (nearly 431,000 USD), along with more than 100 photos of ornamental creatures by Vietnamese and foreign artists.In opening the event, President of the Vietnam Ornamental Creature Association Nguyen Huu Van said the Asia-Pacific Bonsai and Suiseki Exhibition is a chance for Vietnam to promote the culture, tourism and people of Vietnam to foreign friends, and for the Vietnamese ornamental artists to meet and exchange with their foreign peers, thus fostering their cooperation.The exhibition was first held in Indonesia 30 years ago. The biennial event is organised alternatively by a number of countries including China, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia.This is the first time Vietnam has hosted the event./.