Health COVID-19: Quang Ninh allows the eligible to go home for further quarantine People entering Vietnam via the Mong Cai International border gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh are allowed to return home for further quarantine as they tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after three-day quarantine in Mong Cai city.

Health Health ministry orders tight monitoring of Vietnamese returning from China The Ministry of Health (MoH) has ordered the tightened monitoring of Vietnamese citizens recently returning from China in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).