Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly entered its 11th working day of the sixth session in Hanoi on November 6 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

In the morning plenary session, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang presented a report on the implementation of the 14th NA’s certain resolutions regarding thematic supervision and Q&A sessions and similar resolutions from the beginning of the 15th NA term until the end of the fourth session.

Later, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong, Chairman of the NA's Finance-Budget Committee Le Quang Manh, and Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai joined in the Q&A activity on planning and investment, finance and banking activities.

In the afternoon, the Ministers of Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Rural Development, Transport, Construction, and Natural Resources and Environment and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha answered questions regarding the implementation of the 14th NA’s resolutions and those from the beginning of the 15th NA term until the end of the fourth session, and activities in the fields of industry and trade, agriculture and rural development, transport, construction, natural resources and environment.

On November 7, the legislature will spend the whole day on Q&A activity on the implementation of the above resolutions./.