At the opening of 15th NA's second extraordinary meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee has decided to convene the third extraordinary meeting of the 15th-tenure legislature to consider personnel affairs under its authority.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on January 18 afternoon at the NA House in Hanoi.

The decision is pursuant to the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the revised Law on Organisation of the NA, NA session regulations issued in the NA’s Resolution No. 102/2015/QH13 dated November 24, 2015, said NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong./.