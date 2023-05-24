Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth session entered the third working day in Hanoi on May 24 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was televised on the NA Television's channel.



Presided over by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai in the morning, the NA listened to Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc’s report on State budget execution 2021, the State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan’s report on auditing State budget execution 2021, Chairman of the NA Finance-Budget Committee Le Quang Manh’s report examining the State budget execution 2021.



Manh also delivered a report collecting feedback on the draft revised Bidding Law. Later, lawmakers discussed in plenary session about it.



Concluding the discussions, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung explained several issues raised by deputies.



In the afternoon, the NA convened a plenary session under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong.



Finance Minister Phoc presented a report while Chairman Manh delivered a verification report on the continued implementation of the 2% value-added tax reduction policy in accordance with Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 dated January 11, 2022.



Chairman of the NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy presented a report examining the investment policy for the transportation project connecting National Highway 27C with provincial Road DT.656 in Khanh Hoa province, linking neighbouring Lam Dong with Ninh Thuan provinces.



After Chairman of the NA’s National Defence and Security Committee Le Tan Toi delivered a report explaining adjustments to the draft Law on Civil Defence, lawmakers debated the draft law in plenary session, with almost opinions agreeing with the need to amend it.



Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang also clarified issues raised by legislators.



As scheduled on May 25 morning, the NA will continue discussing in groups socio-economic performance and State budget 2022 and other issues.



In the afternoon, they will listen to a verification report on the draft amended Law on Water Resources and discuss in plenary session the draft revised Law on Cooperatives./.