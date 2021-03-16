15th National Assembly election: 16 self-nominated candidates in HCM City
The election committee of Ho Chi Minh City has received the dossiers of 52 candidates in the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly, among whom 16 are self-nominated.
The election committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting on March 16 to hand over the nomination documents of candidates to the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee. (Photo: VNA)
Meanwhile, there are 172 candidates for the election of deputies to the municipal People’s Council in the 2021-2026 tenure, including 13 self-nominated candidates. Eight self-nominated candidates register to run for seats in both the 15th National Assembly and the municipal People’s Committee in 2021-2026 tenure.
The committee held a meeting on March 16 to hand over the nomination documents of candidates to the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee.
It was reported at the meeting that agencies, organisations and units of the city have organised meetings to collect opinions of voters on candidates at their workplace. They introduced 36 candidates to the NA, and 159 others to the city People’s Council.
Addressing the meeting, Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the city People’s Council and head of the election committee lauded the efforts of members of the committee and related agencies in preparing for the elections, asking them to continue strengthening communications on the elections and supervising election activities.
As scheduled, on March 18, the VFF Committee of HCM City will organise the second consultation meeting to make preliminary lists of candidates in the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and the 10th city People’s Council. The lists should be submitted to the National Election Committee before March 19./.
