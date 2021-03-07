15th National Assembly expected to have 500 seats
There will be a total of 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly at both central and local levels, according to a new resolution adopted by the National Assembly Standing Committee.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicGarment and textile sector sets export target of 55 bln USD
The Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association sets an export target of 55 billion USD for the sector for 2025.
See more
InfographicHead of PCC's Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia
Under Decision 06-QDNS/TW on Feb. 18, 2021, member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Nguyen Trong Nghia is assigned to be the head of the PCC's Commission for Popularisation and Education.
InfographicPolitburo member, Chairman of the PCC's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh
The Political Bureau assigned Politburo member Tran Tuan Anh to hold the post of Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 6.
InfographicPolitburo member, Standing member of PCC’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong
The Political Bureau assigned Politburo member Vo Van Thuong as Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat at a ceremony in Hanoi on Feb. 6
Infographic13th National Party Congress: Remarkable Success
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam wrapped up on February 1 after eight working days, with its resolution adopted at the closing session.
InfographicMembers of Politburo, Secretariat, Head of Central Inspection Commission of 13th PCC
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) ended on a high note at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on February 1.