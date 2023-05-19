15th National Assembly’s 5th session to open next week
The 15th National Assembly (NA) will open its fifth sitting on May 22 following a preparatory session the same day, heard a press conference in Hanoi on May 19.
At the press conference. (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)
Pham Thai Ha, Vice Chairman of the NA Office and Assistant to the NA Chairman, said the fifth meeting is scheduled to close on June 23.
The session will be held in two phases with a total duration of 22 days, with the first from May 22 to June 10, and the second from June 19-23, he added.
During the meetings, the legislature will consider and approve eight draft laws. These include the Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised), the Law on Bidding (revised), the Law on Price (revised), the Law on Electronic Transactions (revised), the Law on Cooperatives (revised), the Law on Civil Defence, the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on the People's Public Security, and the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.
Three draft resolutions are also expected to sail through the NA during the session. These include the Resolution on the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2024 and amendments to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2023. Also to be discussed are Resolution 85/2014/QH13 dated November 28, 2014, on the collection and casting of votes of confidence on persons holding positions elected or approved by the NA and People’s Councils, and the NA Resolution on piloting some typical mechanisms and policies for development in Ho Chi Minh City.
Legislators will also opine on nine draft laws – the Land Law (amended), the Law on Real Estate Business (amended), the Housing Law (amended), the Law on Water Resources (amended), the Law on Telecommunications (amended), the Law on management and use of defence works and military zones, the Law on Citizen Identification (amended), the Law on Credit Institutions (amended), and the Law on forces safeguarding security and order at the grassroots level.
They will look into socio-economic issues, the State budget, and supervision, among others.
Specifically, the deputies will scrutinise reports on supplementary assessments of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2022 and the first months of this year.
They will ratify the State budget balance in 2021, and give opinions to the report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022.
Besides, the legislators will make decisions relating to the investment of some projects, the further allocation of mid-term investment and capital sourced from the socio-economic recovery and development programme, and the adjustment and supplement of the charter capital of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee will present a report on public feedback in the fifth session.
The NA will work on a report on supervision results of the settlement of voters' petitions sent to the fourth sitting of the 15th legislature, hold a questioning and answering session, and consider and approve the resolution of the fifth meeting.
Regarding the personnel work, the lawmakers will conduct procedures to elect members of the NA Standing Committee, and Chairman of the NA’s Finance-Budget Committee.
The legislative body will consider the proposal on the approval of the appointment and dismissal of the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment in line with regulations.
According to the deputy head of the NA's board for NA deputies affairs under the NA Standing Committee Nguyen Tuan Anh, the Party Central Committee on May 15 agreed to let the Chairman of the NA Finance-Budget Committee Nguyen Phu Cuong cease holding the position of member of the 13th Party Central Committee.
Cuong submitted his application on May 16 to stop serving as a NA deputy, and cease holding the post elected by the 15th legislature./.