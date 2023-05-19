Politics WTO Director-General’s visit reflects significant attention to Vietnam’s development: official The visit to Vietnam by Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from May 17-19 has reflected the significant attention of the WTO and its leader to the development of Vietnam since the beginning of its membership in early 2007, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has said.

Politics Vietnam enhances ties with UK localities Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long has paid a working visit to Manchester - the capital of England’s Greater Manchester, and Cardiff - the capital of Wales, to promote cooperation between Vietnam and UK localities, especially in the fields of business, trade, investment, and education.

Politics President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on diplomacy applied in today’s foreign policy The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 18 held a forum on the application of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on diplomacy in implementing the country's foreign policy adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics HCMC leaders pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh on birth anniversary A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee offered incence and laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his museum in the southern metropolis on May 19, on the occasion of the late leader’s 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890-2023).