The 15th Na tional Assembly’s fifth session opens in Hanoi on May 22 morning (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its fifth plenary session in Hanoi on May 22 morning, broadcast live on the channels of radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV1), the Vietnam Television (VTV1), and the National Assembly TV.



During the session, the NA will consider and approve eight draft laws, three draft resolutions. Legislators will also give opinions on nine draft laws and look into socio-economic issues, the State budget, and supervision, among others.



Notably, NA deputies will scrutinise reports on supplementary assessments of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2022 and the first months of this year, ratify the State budget balance in 2021, and comment on the report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022.





Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and National Assembly, and NA deputies attend the flag-raising ceremony at the event (Photo: VNA)

The NA will consider the supreme supervision for the mobilisation, management and use of resources serving the COVID-19 prevention and control; and the implementation of policies and laws on grassroots health and preventive medicine.



Besides, the legislators will make decisions relating to the investment of some projects, the further allocation of mid-term investment and capital sourced from the socio-economic recovery and development programme, and the adjustment and supplement of the charter capital of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.



The legislature will consider and approve resolutions on monitoring programmes and the establishment of a monitoring delegation of the legislative body in 2024.



Lawmakers will make decisions relating to the investment of some projects, the further allocation of mid-term investment and capital sourced from the socio-economic recovery and development programme, and the adjustment and supplement of the charter capital of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.



The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee will present a report on public feedback in the fifth session.



NA deputies will also work on a report on supervision results of the settlement of voters' petitions sent to the fourth sitting of the 15th legislature, hold a question-and-answer session, and consider and approve the resolution of the fifth meeting.

The session will also discuss the personnel work, and consider and make decisions other important issues./.