During the session, the NA will consider and approve eight draft laws, three draft resolutions. Legislators will also give opinions on nine draft laws and look into socio-economic issues, the State budget, and supervision, among others.

Notably, NA deputies will scrutinise reports on supplementary assessments of the implementation of the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2022 and the first months of this year, ratify the State budget balance in 2021, and comment on the report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2022.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee will present a report on public feedback in the fifth session.

NA deputies will also work on a report on supervision results of the settlement of voters' petitions sent to the fourth sitting of the 15th legislature, hold a question-and-answer session, and consider and approve the resolution of the fifth meeting.

The session will also discuss the personnel work, and consider and make decisions other important issues./.

