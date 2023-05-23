15th National Assembly’s fifth session opens
The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its fifth plenary session in Hanoi on May 22 morning, broadcast live on the channels of radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV1), the Vietnam Television (VTV1), and the National Assembly TV.
VNA
