Politics Infographic President Ho Chi Minh: Whole life dedicated to nation and people President Ho Chi Minh was an exemplary of a great communist living a benevolent life, an extraordinary hero of the nation who dedicated his whole life to fighting for the sake of the Vietnamese nation and people.

Politics Infographic 13th Party Central Committee convenes mid-term meeting The 13th Party Central Committee opened its mid-term meeting in Hanoi on May 15, chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, UK further intensify relations The strategic partnership between Vietnam and the UK has been deepened further in various fields since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Luxembourg bolster strong cooperation Vietnam and Luxembourg have enjoyed fruitful cooperation since setting up diplomatic relations in 1973.