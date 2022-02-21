15th “Red Spring” festival collects 8,600 blood units (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 8,600 units of blood have been collected nationwide during the 15th Xuan Hong (Red Spring) festival , 7,000 units higher than the set plan.



The information was reported at the closing ceremony of the nine-day event on February 20.



Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Tran Ngoc Que from the National Blood Centre, affirmed that the annual event is a festival of kindness as it shows the benevolent spirit of volunteers and blood donors in voluntary blood donation activities.



The change in public awareness, and the enthusiastic response of those who are willing to register to donate blood, and the companionship and efforts of volunteers of the Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation, are among factors to the success of the festival, he said.



He underlined the necessity to organise similar events in 2022 to collect more blood units for medical treatment and emergency activities.





The Xuan Hong festival is one of the year’s largest annual blood donation events. It was jointly launched by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) and the Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation in 2008, and conducted nationwide in 2010.



It aims to help address the shortage of blood for treatment during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.



Over the past 15 years, about 100,000 units of blood have been collected./.