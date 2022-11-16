Health Monkeypox in Group B of infectious disease in Vietnam he Ministry of Health has added monkeypox to the Group B infectious diseases with other dangerous, infectious diseases capable of spreading quickly and possibly causing death.

Health COVID-19: additional 277 cases confirmed on November 12 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,508,447 with 227 new cases recorded on November 12, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Multidisciplinary and transnational cooperation: key to fighting epidemics Scientists believe that in a global environment, building long-term cooperative relationships will be the foundation of multidisciplinary and transnational linkages to respond to and overcome the pandemic.