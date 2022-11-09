Vietnam will need nearly 400 trillion VND (16.08 billion USD) to upgrade its seaport system by 2030. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will need nearly 400 trillion VND (16.08 billion USD) to upgrade its seaport system by 2030, heard a workshop held by the



More than 90% of Vietnam’s exports and imports have gone through the seaports, helping the country ensure its macro-economic stability, the official added. Vietnam will need nearly 400 trillion VND (16.08 billion USD) to upgrade its seaport system by 2030, heard a workshop held by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi on November 8.The workshop looked into the detailed planning scheme of seaports, harbours, wharves, floating terminals and water areas and another planning scheme of the inland container deport system in 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang said the domestic seaport system, with more than 90km in total length, can handle about 750 million tonnes of cargo each year.More than 90% of Vietnam’s exports and imports have gone through the seaports, helping the country ensure its macro-economic stability, the official added.

Seaports have been formed at northern and southern gateways like Lach Huyen in northern Hai Phong city than can handle ships of up to 132,000 DWT and Cai Mep in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province which is designed to sustain ships of up to 214,000 DWT.



Deputy Director of the Consulting Centre for Transport Development Investment (CCTDI) Pham Hoai Chung said Vietnam has put 10 inland container deports into service.



The facilities and inland clearance deports are located along the five out of the 15 economic corridors and zones included in the planning scheme, and handle about 4.2 million TEUs of cargo each year.



Chung suggested public-private partnership (PPP) in inland container deport investment, and expanding and diversifying investment forms with the involvement of different economic sectors.



Representatives from localities and enterprises and experts stressed the need to define orientations to utilise the country’s coastline.



Sang asked localities to uphold their responsibility in planning, saying local budget should continue to be used in maritime infrastructure development./.

