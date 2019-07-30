Illustrative photo (Source: caexpo.org)

– The 16th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) is scheduled to take place in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southwestern China, from September 20-23.According to Chinese media, this year’s event will cover an area of 134,000 sq.m, 10,000 sq.m larger than last year’s event, with additional booths showcasing communications and broadcasting products.A total of 33 seminars, conferences and forums will be held within the event’s framework.As scheduled, ASEAN countries will organise 1,500 booths, while countries in other regions will arrange 246 booths. So far, 351 booths have been registered, up by 43 percent from the initial projection.A number of Chinese localities, including Chongqing, Guizhou, Gansu, Qinghai, Xinjiang, Yunnan, Sha’anxi and Guangxi have confirmed their participation.ASEAN has been one of the leading partners of China.According to Chairman of the Trade Council of China Xu Ningning, by the end of the first quarter of 2019, the trade turnover between China and ASEAN reached 137.1 billion USD, and ASEAN becomes China's second largest trading partner.ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.-VNA