A pre-feasibility study is underway for the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau route with 1,435mm gauge tracks. It is 128km long with a total investment of 6.2 billion USD.

Meanwhile, the detailed planning of the 380km-long Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong project has been basically completed at a cost of about 11 billion USD.

According to the Ministry of Transport, a large amount of the money for the two projects will come from the public investment fund.

Due to their big investment, the two projects have been included in the list of those that call for foreign investment in the 2021-2025 period.

The ministry is now preparing for capital mobilization so that construction of the projects will start before 2030./.

