After meeting the COD procedures, the project began to supply energy to the national grid. This brought the total number of renewable energy projects supplying power to the national grid to 18, with a total capacity of over 952 MW.

79 of 85 renewable energy projects, with a total capacity of nearly 4,450 MW, have started negotiations with the Electricity Power Trading Company under EVN on electricity prices and sale contracts.

Among the projects under negotiation, 67 wind power and solar power projects with a total capacity of nearly 3.400 MW proposed a price equal to half the ceiling price under Decision No 21 from the Ministry of Industry and Trade./.

VNA