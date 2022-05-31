World Philippines protests China’s fishing ban in East Sea The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has filed a diplomatic protest against China’s unilateral imposition of a fishing moratorium in the East Sea (known in the Philippines as the West Philippine Sea and internationally as the South China Sea).

World Malaysia targets more resilient semiconductor supply chain A Malaysian official has underlined the need for a more resilient and flexible semiconductor supply chain for the country to navigate a course of robust and sustainable growth.

World Record number of methamphetamine pills seized in East, Southeast Asia Anti-drug forces of East and Southeast Asian nations seized over 1 billion meth tablets in 2021, according to statistics announced by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes (UNODC) on May 30.