Jakarta (VNA) - The ASEAN University Network (AUN)’s 18th ASEAN and 8th ASEAN 3 Youth Cultural Forum is taking place at the University of Indonesia (UI) from May 14 to 19.



The event aims to share different cultures and values via cultural workshops, trips, and spaces to present unique traditional cultural performances, Head of the UI’s Public Relations Bureau and KIP Amelita Lusia said as reported by Indonesia’s national news agency Antara.



According to the manager, the event is expected to be attended by 100-150 participants from all AUN members from Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei, and the ASEAN 3 countries of Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and China.



Themed 'Think-Feel-Act: Revive Stronger!,' the event marks its return after three years in hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.



Previously, the UI hosted the 12th ASEAN and 2nd ASEAN 3 Youth Cultural Forum in 2014./.