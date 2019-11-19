Participants in the 18th Asia Maritime and Fisheries Universities Forum pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)

– The 18th Asia Maritime and Fisheries Universities Forum (AMFUF) is underway in the northern port city of Hai Phong, with a focus on promoting globalisation and cooperation in maritime training.The event from November 18 to 20 features five sessions, focusing on such issues as unmanned ships, the protection and sustainability of the maritime environment, port supply chains and operation, the quality of training for the fisheries sector, and research and educational cooperation among AMFUF members.According to AMFUF President Prof. Dr. Doh Deog-Hee from the Maritime and Ocean University of the Republic of Korea, globalisation and multilateral cooperation are not unfamiliar to countries in Asia and the world, especially in the maritime and fisheries sectors. They are an inevitable trend that will not only form strong connectivity among continents but also generate enormous economic and political benefits for each nation.Deputy Director of the Vietnam Maritime Administration Bui Thien Thu said amid the rapid globalisation and the digital era, many issues closely related to the maritime sector have appeared, and no training establishments, organisations or countries can singlehandedly deal with those issues comprehensively, but they need cooperation from many parties.Both Doh and Thu expressed their hope that participants in the annual forum will help work out the best solutions to foster the development of the maritime and fisheries sectors.The AMFUF currently consists of 27 member organisations from nine Asian countries, including the Vietnam Maritime University.On this occasion, the Vietnamese university and the Maritime and Ocean University of the Republic of Korea signed an agreement on training cooperation./.