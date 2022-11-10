18th working day of National Assembly’s fourth session
Ninh Binh's deputy Tran Thi Hong Thanh speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly voted to approve a resolution on the 2023 socio-economic development plan and the Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level on November 10 - the 18th working day of its fourth session.
In the morning, the Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level was scrutinised and then passed with ‘yes’ votes of 443 out of 455 deputies participating in the poll.
Lawmakers also discussed at the hall the draft Law on Cooperatives (revised) under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai.
In the afternoon, the resolution on the 2023 socio-economic development plan was put on the table and was received the approval of 465 out of 466 deputies participating in the vote.
They then discussed at the hall the draft Law on Protection of Consumer Rights (revised).
On November 11, the National Assembly will cast ballots on a resolution on the state budget estimate for 2023, and another on the central budget allocation in 2023; and discuss at the hall the draft Law on Electronic Transactions (amended). and the draft Price Law (amended)./.