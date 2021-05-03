19 new COVID-19 cases reported
Vietnam has 19 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the past 12 hours to 6pm of May 3, according to the Health Ministry.
A checkpoint established in Ly Nhan district, Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)
Nine of the new cases were imported ones. The domestic cases were eight in Vinh Phuc and two in Ha Nam.
The new cases brought the national count to 2,981.
Also on May 3, 11 patients were given the all-clear, raising the total recoveries to 2,560 patients. The death toll remains at 35.
Among the patients under treatment, 24 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 12 twice and 38 thrice.
A total of 39,870 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.
After locally-infected cases were detected in late April, localities around the country are tightening epidemic prevention measures.
Students in Hanoi from kindergarten to senior high school are asked to stay home from May 4 until further notice, according to the Hanoi Department of Education and Training's document issued on May 3.
Online learning and teaching are applied during the school closure./.