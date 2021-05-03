Health Vietnam reports 20 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam has 20 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the past 12 hours to 6pm of May 2, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Hanoi requires returnees to make health declaration after public holiday People returning to Hanoi are subject to compulsory medical declaration after the four-day public holidays lasting from April 30 to May 3, according to a document on COVID-19 prevention and control work issued on May 2 by the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on May 2 morning Vietnam has no new cases of COVID-19 to report for the past 12 hours to 6am of May 2, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Ha Nam province reports three more COVID-19 patients Vietnam documented 14 cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm May 1, including 11 imported cases and three local infections in the northern province of Ha Nam, according to the Health Ministry.